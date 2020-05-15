StockMarketWire.com - House builder Vistry said it would payout out its second interim dividend in shares, in light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In March, Vistry said it would postpone the 41p per share dividend, worth £60m in total, that was meant to be paid on 29 May.
Now, it had decided to pay it out in a bonus issue equating to around 4.37m shares valued at £60m based on a share price of £13.73, being the closing share price of the company on 27 December.
The bonus issue would be subject to shareholder approval.
At 1:13pm: [LON:VTY] Vistry Group PLC share price was +10p at 710p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
