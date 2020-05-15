StockMarketWire.com - Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust said it had noted that stock picker Mark Barnett was leaving investment manager Invesco with immediate effect.
The investment trust had in April served protective notice on Invesco and had commenced a search for a new investment manager.
'In the meantime, Martin Walker, the company's deputy fund manager, will oversee the company's portfolio until the transition completes,' it said.
At 1:29pm: [LON:PLI] Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC share price was +2.5p at 206.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: