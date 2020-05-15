StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company and producer Star Phoenix said it had received a partial payment of $424k out of a total outstanding amount of $1m from LandOcean Energy Services for the sale of its Trinidad businesses.
The remaining cash consideration, subject to an interest rate of 8% per annum from 31 March until the payment was received, was now expected to be paid on or before 20 May, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
