StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage pharmaceutical company Evgen Pharma said it was in talks with a potential provider of funds that would help pay for a trial in Covid-19 patients.
The company made the announcement while noting a recent rise in its share price.
Evgen said it would provide treatment candidate SFX-01 in support of such a trial.
'A further announcement will be made if these discussions are successful,' it added.
At 1:58pm: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was +2.5p at 14.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
