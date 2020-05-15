StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Meggitt                                  250.10       +5.13%
Bt Group                                 107.38       +5.12%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1642.50       +4.62%
Centrica                                  36.53       +4.13%
Anglo American                          1420.00       +4.09%
Legal & General Group                    185.45       -4.53%
Next                                    4398.50       -4.15%
Burberry Group                          1304.00       -4.08%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               189.85       -3.29%
Land Securities Group                    528.80       -2.87%

FTSE 250
Computacenter                           1473.00      +10.25%
Newriver Reit                             55.00       +9.78%
Restaurant Group                          38.73       +9.65%
National Express Group                   198.80       +9.11%
Hammerson                                 47.47       +8.98%
Wh Smith                                 798.75       -8.66%
Equiniti Group                           138.90       -8.01%
Polypipe Group                           395.25       -7.22%
Unite Group                              693.50       -7.04%
Sig                                       23.20       -6.53%

FTSE 350
AIM
Karelian Diamond Resources                 4.75      +63.79%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.61      +41.86%
Xtract Resources                           1.15      +31.43%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    2.75      +30.95%
PipeHawk                                   6.00      +26.32%
Arden Partners                             3.50      -39.13%
Better Capital - see BCAP                  1.50      -25.00%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.03      -18.75%
Clear Leisure                              0.21      -17.31%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    6.25      -15.25%

Overall Market
Arden Partners                             3.50      -39.13%
Better Capital - see BCAP                  1.50      -25.00%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.03      -18.75%
Clear Leisure                              0.21      -17.31%
Superdry                                 122.35      -15.62%