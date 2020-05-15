FTSE 100 Meggitt 250.10 +5.13% Bt Group 107.38 +5.12% Hargreaves Lansdown 1642.50 +4.62% Centrica 36.53 +4.13% Anglo American 1420.00 +4.09% Legal & General Group 185.45 -4.53% Next 4398.50 -4.15% Burberry Group 1304.00 -4.08% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 189.85 -3.29% Land Securities Group 528.80 -2.87% FTSE 250 Computacenter 1473.00 +10.25% Newriver Reit 55.00 +9.78% Restaurant Group 38.73 +9.65% National Express Group 198.80 +9.11% Hammerson 47.47 +8.98% Wh Smith 798.75 -8.66% Equiniti Group 138.90 -8.01% Polypipe Group 395.25 -7.22% Unite Group 693.50 -7.04% Sig 23.20 -6.53% FTSE 350 Computacenter 1473.00 +10.25% Newriver Reit 55.00 +9.78% Restaurant Group 38.73 +9.65% National Express Group 198.80 +9.11% Hammerson 47.47 +8.98% Wh Smith 798.75 -8.66% Equiniti Group 138.90 -8.01% Polypipe Group 395.25 -7.22% Unite Group 693.50 -7.04% Sig 23.20 -6.53% AIM Karelian Diamond Resources 4.75 +63.79% Red Emperor Resources 0.61 +41.86% Xtract Resources 1.15 +31.43% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 +30.95% PipeHawk 6.00 +26.32% Arden Partners 3.50 -39.13% Better Capital - see BCAP 1.50 -25.00% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.03 -18.75% Clear Leisure 0.21 -17.31% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 6.25 -15.25% Overall Market Karelian Diamond Resources 4.75 +63.79% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 5.53 +49.32% Red Emperor Resources 0.61 +41.86% Xtract Resources 1.15 +31.43% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 +30.95% Arden Partners 3.50 -39.13% Better Capital - see BCAP 1.50 -25.00% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.03 -18.75% Clear Leisure 0.21 -17.31% Superdry 122.35 -15.62%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
