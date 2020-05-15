StockMarketWire.com - Italy focused leisure and property group Clear Leisure said it was not aware of any reason for a recent rise in its share price.
The company said that talks with receiver of the Mediapolis theme park regarding a transfer of funds had been continuing for several months.
'However, no conclusions have been reached with regards to these discussions,' it added.
'There has been no material developments in respect of the company's other legal cases since the announcement of 6 May 2020.'
At 2:14pm: [LON:CLP] Clear Leisure PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.22p
