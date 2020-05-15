StockMarketWire.com - Litigation finance provider Burford Capital said it disagreed with, but would not appeal a UK court decision denying its application to obtain trading data from the London Stock Exchange to prove suspected market manipulation.
Burford had wanted access to the data to prove its shares had been subject to what it called a 'short attack' by research house Muddy Waters last August.
The company presented analysis from Columbia University professor Joshua Mitts that opined 'that market manipulation in the form of spoofing and layering caused an artificial decline in Burford's share price'.
However, the High Court, Burford said, decided that those conclusions were speculative.
The court also held that even had it not concluded that the evidence was speculative, it still would not have granted relief for policy reasons, including 'a risk of damage to public confidence in the FCA as regulator', Burford said.
'While Burford believes the court's judgment is flawed as a matter of law and deprives shareholders of redress, there is also a limit to the level of effort that it is sensible and appropriate for Burford to expend, and thus Burford does not intend to appeal the court's ruling,' it added.
At 2:29pm: [LON:BUR] Burford Capital Limited share price was -2.1p at 422.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
