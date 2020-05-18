StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline said it had appointed interim chief financial officer Daniel Quint to its board of directors.
Quint had been serving as interim CFO since December and driven forward the company 2019 audit following the previous discovery of accounting errors.
He would continue in his role as interim CFO while on the board, Staffline said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
