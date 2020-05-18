StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications giant Vodafone said it had signed a supply agreement with smartphone producer OPPO.
Vodafone said the agreement would see OPPO's smartphones brought to Vodafone's European markets starting from May.
'The collaboration between the two companies will give consumers more choice and accelerate 5G adoption across Vodafone's international markets, it added.
In the first phase of cooperation, Vodafone would introduce OPPO products across retail channels in Germany, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands.
The two companies would jointly develop their global partnership, working together to expand the future availability of the OPPO range across Vodafone's markets, Vodafone said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
