StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment had been approved in China. The company also said its non-small cell lung cancer treatment had been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the US.
The approval by the national medical products administration (NMPA) was based on positive results from the phase 3 pinnacle 4 trial in which the company's Bevespi Aerosphere demonstrated a 'statistically significant improvement in lung function, compared to its monotherapy components and placebo,' the company said.
Bevespi Aerosphere was a maintenance treatment to relieve symptoms in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive disease that can 'cause obstruction of airflow in the lungs resulting in debilitating bouts of breathlessness,' it added.
In a separate release, the company also said its metastatic non-small cell lung cancer treatment, Enhertu, had been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the US.
Enhertu was the lead antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in the oncology portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo and the most advanced programme in AstraZeneca's ADC scientific platform.
Breakthrough therapy designation was designed to accelerate the development and regulatory review of new medicines that are intended to treat a serious condition and that have shown encouraging early clinical results which may have demonstrated substantial improvement on a clinically-significant endpoint over currently-available medicines.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
