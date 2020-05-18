StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan, whilst noting a rise in its share price, said it was making progress on an antibody testing venture for Covid-10 with partner Quotient.
The company said the MosaiQ Covid-19 antibody microarray machine was on site at subsidiary hVivo's laboratory in East London and was undergoing testing.
'It is expected to be fully operational within two weeks following which it will have capability to undertake up to 3,000 tests a day, in line with expected performance as stated by Quotient,' Open Orphan said.
'The company intends to enter into discussions with channel partners to secure testing volumes with pricing to be determined as part of these negotiations.'
'It is not the company's intention to deal directly with consumers and while there can be no certainty on pricing until such time as terms are agreed, the company notes current market prices ranging from about £70 for home testing kits and upwards towards £150.'
'It is the intention to supply testing capability to channel partners, who will in turn deal with the end users and the final price points.'
'The company will update shareholders in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
