StockMarketWire.com - Energy asset investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it still planned to pay a final divided for the year just completed, and expected to declare its next interim dividend during May.
The company said it remained on track to achieve a target dividend of 5p per share for the year through March 2020.
'The board remains confident in the projected future portfolio cashflows which allows it to reiterate the previously published dividend guidance of 5.5p per share for the current financial year to March 2021 and for progressive dividend growth thereafter,' it said.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said its portfolio was characterized by predominantly long-term contracted cash flows, and that current performance remained in line with expectations.
Its total assets had increased to over £380m, compared to about £100m at its IPO in December 2018.
'The capital value of the company's portfolio has remained stable, notwithstanding the downturn in global markets in conjunction with the Covid-19 pandemic,' it added.
'The investment manager expects the company's dividend target to be covered by earnings and investment cash flows.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
