StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said it had appointed Nicholas Wayne vice president Americas.
Wayne was most recently a senior executive with Airbus' intelligence business in North America.
'Nick is a perfect fit to lead our expansion into North America,' chief executive Andrew Pearson said.
'He has the rare combination of experience and industry knowledge, including in the rail industry, that will enable us to fast track our business growth in the region.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: