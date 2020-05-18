StockMarketWire.com - Hochschild Mining said its mining operations in Peru would be resumed after the mining company met all the requirements established by the Peruvian government to restart.
Following the fulfilment of strict government health protocols, the company said it planned to begin ramping-up progressively to achieve full production in the coming weeks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: