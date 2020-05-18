StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company e-therapeutics said it had begun experimental testing on the first set of compounds for the treatment of Covid-19.
An initial compound set, which the company believed had the potential to address both viral replication and the associated excessive immune response, would be tested by WuXi AppTec utilising its relevant cell-based assays, the company said.
'In line with our previous statement on the 23rd March 2020, we continue to pursue a network-driven drug discovery (NDD) approach to identify approved and known drugs, both alone and as synergistic combinations, that could be rapidly repositioned for the treatment of Covid-19,' the company said.
'Importantly, we are focusing on therapeutic strategies that target host systems, therefore minimising the risk of resistance and potentially being effective for the treatment of other viral conditions,' it added.
At 8:31am: [LON:ETX] eTherapeutics PLC share price was +1.8p at 17.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
