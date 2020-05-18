StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Ted Baker said it had appointed David Wolffe as its chief financial officer.
Wolffe had been performing the role in an interim capacity since January.
He was a previous CFO of now defunct music group HMV, where Ted Baker noted he had addressed a range of retail and financial challenges.
At 8:36am: [LON:TED] Ted Baker Plc share price was +10.9p at 129.7p
