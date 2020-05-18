StockMarketWire.com - Victoria Oil & Gas said finance director Andrew Diamond had resigned and would step down from its board with immediate effect.
The company said Diamond would assist with completion of its 2019 annual report and the succession process throughout his six months' notice period.
'The company will make an announcement on his replacement in due course,' it added.
At 8:45am: [LON:VOG] Victoria Oil Gas PLC share price was -0.02p at 3.35p
