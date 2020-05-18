StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused explorer Oriole Resources aid it had received a £165k tax relief rebate from UK tax authorities related to research and development spending.
The claim was for the year ended 31 December 2019 and followed the company's successful claims for the previous three years, for which it received a total of around £145k.
'The claim submitted by the company continues to demonstrate that it qualifies for the R&D tax relief by performing research work on potential areas of mineralisation in order to build the geological data necessary to prove or disprove the economic feasibility of future mining operations in those areas,' Oriole Resources said.
'The size of the claim is significantly higher value than the previous three years as a result of enhanced exploration activities by the group during the period.'
'The funds will be used to progress our technical programme in Cameroon, which the company anticipates will continue with a maiden drilling programme later this year, subject to ongoing travel restrictions around Covid-19.'
At 8:53am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.01p at 0.32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
