StockMarketWire.com - Platinum producer Sylvania Platinum said all six operations were running at processing facilities in South Africa following an easing of Covid-19 restrictins.
The so-called Sylvania dump operations had commenced with scaled-down operations on 1 May.
All six operations were now running, albeit at reduced but stable throughput, and started to dispatch platimum group metals concentrate during the past week.
At 9:00am: [LON:SLP] Sylvania Platinum Ltd share price was +1.15p at 44.75p
