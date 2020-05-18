StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Petrel Resources said a second tranche of shares due to be issued to Tamraz company Netoil would be cancelled due to non-payment of the subscription price.
Petrel said the tranche of 64m shares would be cancelled from trading on AIM, effective Monday.
An injunction against any trading of a remaining 32m shares, originally issued to three members of Tamraz, remained in place until all outstanding matters were resolved to the satisfaction of Britain's High Court.
So far, Tamraz had not recovered or replaced the around 5.25m shares pledged and sold in breach of a lock-in agreement.
'The Tamraz group brought to Petrel potential resource projects in several countries,' chairman John Teeling said.
'These were in the main early stage and possessed no actual title to any of the projects.'
'Nevertheless, we hope to continue to work with the group.'
'While waiting for the Tamraz group to pay for the new shares, the directors of Petrel progressed the existing projects.'
'This included high-level Ghanaian discussions, in relation to the Tano 2A concession offshore Ghana, in which Petrel holds a 30% interest.'
'Postponed meetings will be re-scheduled when the current Covid-related travel restrictions are lifted.'
At 9:09am: [LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was -0.13p at 3.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
