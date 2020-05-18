StockMarketWire.com - Biomaterials and regenerative medicines producer Collagen Solutions said it had received multiple indications of interest to buy the company.
The parties had expressed an interest to buy the company as a whole, invest in a part of the business, or refinance the company.
'The company looks forward to engaging with relevant parties in a constructive and positive manner with a view to optimising value for shareholders,' Collagen Solutions said.
As part of the formal sale process or the sale of one or more of the company's assets, parties were requested to submit an indication of interest to the company's financial advisers by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 15 May 2020.
At 9:12am: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was +0.2p at 2.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
