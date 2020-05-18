StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Inland Homes said it would be reopening its sales and marketing suites from 22 May to support its ongoing online and remote sales and marketing activity.
The decision followed the government's recently updated guidance that removed the restriction on non-essential home moves and supported the return of activities related to the sale and purchase of homes.
At 9:15am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was +0.5p at 48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: