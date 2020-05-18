StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan confirmed that the Covid-19 antibody microarray machine was on-site at hVivo's laboratory in East London and was undergoing testing in preparation to carry out about 3,000 tests a day.
The machine was expected to be fully operational within two weeks following which it would have capability to undertake up to 3,000 tests a day, in line with expected performance as stated by Quotient Limited, the company said.
Open Orphan company and Quotient last week entered into an exclusive contract with hVIVO to support Covid-19 antibody testing in the UK.
Open Orphan also said it intended to enter into discussions with channel partners to secure testing volumes with pricing to be determined as part of these negotiations.
The current market prices ranged from c.£70 for home testing kits and upwards towards c.£150, Open Orphan said, but stressed that there could be no certainty on pricing until such time as terms were agreed.
'It is the intention to supply testing capability to channel partners, who will in turn deal with the end users and the final price points,' the company said.
At 9:34am: [LON:ORPH] share price was +0.85p at 13.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
