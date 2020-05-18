StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical industry services provider Ergomed said it had entered into a strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere, to accelerate the company's intelligent automation strategy.
Automation Anywhere was involved in robotic process automation and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI).
By empowering its clients and colleagues with the application of RPA and Machine Learning (ML), PrimeVigilance, a division of Ergomed, would enable clients to improve quality and consistency within safety databases, as well as productivity, the company said.
At 9:57am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed Plc share price was +5p at 400p
