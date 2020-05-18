StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency services supplier eEnergy Group said it had launched a specialist sanitisation service to support schools in the UK and Ireland as they prepare for the return of pupils.
To further incentivise schools, eLight was also offering a three-month payment holiday if they make the switch to LED lighting before September 2020, the company said.
Since the start of the lockdown, many schools had started to look at energy reduction projects while there are no (or reduced numbers of) pupils on site. Demand for eLight's service was gaining momentum, and the group was currently assessing over 200 school projects.
Based on current conversion rates, eEnergy expected to convert over 40% of these projects into signed contracts.
At 10:04am: [LON:EAAS] share price was +0.25p at 5.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
