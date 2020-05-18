StockMarketWire.com - Scottish football club Celtic withdrew its financial guidance citing the Covid-19 crisis but said it was in a strong financial position.
The club was on Monday awarded the Scottish premiership title after it was announced the remaining games of the 2019-to-2020 season would not be played due to the pandemic.
'Whilst today's decision will have a short-term impact on the finances of the club, Celtic remains in a strong financial position through its robust balance sheet in terms of player registrations and deferred transfer receivables,' the company said.
'Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the board has continued to take the appropriate steps to manage its capital, other expenditure and improve cash flow, to ensure the business continues to be well capitalised and has sufficient liquidity during this period of uncertainty.'
Cost cutting measures included significant salary cuts taken by executives, directors and the first-team squad.
At 1:06pm: [LON:CCP] Celtic PLC share price was 0p at 117.5p
