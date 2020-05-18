StockMarketWire.com - Palm oil development company Equatorial Palm Oil said it had agreed to sell its 50% stake in Liberian Palm Developments to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, for nominal payment of £1.
The deal would see Equatorial Palm Oil transfer around $6.2m of outstanding debt owed by Liberian Palm Developments (LPD) and transform it into a cash shell.
'The proposed disposal will eliminate any future costs to the company associated with its interest in LPD and enable the board to seek to acquire another asset which the Board believes is more likely to generate value for Shareholders in the near to medium term,' it added.
Equatorial Palm Oil said it expected to have available cash resources of about £0.80 on completion, which the board would utilise carefully in seeking to identify and execute a potential acquisition.
At 1:31pm: [LON:PAL] Equatorial Palm Oil PLC share price was -0.04p at 0.36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
