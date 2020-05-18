StockMarketWire.com - MC Mining said its Uitkomst colliery in South Africa had ramped up production to a stipulated 50% labour capacity level since recommencing operations.
The South African government from 1 May allowed for a reduction in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which let the company restart production, but only up to 50%.
Activities at the company's Makhado, Vele and Greater Soutpansberg projects in South Africa would remain closed until the government eased restrictions further.
MC Mining said it was continuing negotiations with financiers including the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa regarding drawdown from existing facilities, potential new finance facilities and deferment of repayment dates.
At 1:38pm: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 10p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
