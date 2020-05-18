StockMarketWire.com - Eastern European property investor Globalworth Real Estate Investments noted that its investment grade credit rating had been maintained by both S&P and Fitch.
Both agencies had kept the company's issuer credit rating at BBB-, with a 'stable' outlook.
At 1:43pm: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was +0.16p at 6.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
