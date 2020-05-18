StockMarketWire.com - Waste management group Augean said it had lodged a claim with UK authorities for the repayment of £11.1m of landfill tax.
The claim, including interest, was for tax overpaid in relation to engineering materials used as part of landfill cell construction.
Augean said the claim protected its position, in light of legal challenges brought by other waste site operators that had successfully argued in a tribunal tax for such cells.
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, however, had challenged the tribunal decision and the matter was expected to be heard in the Court of Appeal at a yet to be determined date.
The outcome of that appeal would have a direct bearing on the claim filed by Augean
At 1:49pm: [LON:AUG] Augean PLC share price was +4.5p at 151p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
