StockMarketWire.com - Health care group Alliance Pharma said its revenue had fallen as expected due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company, however, had also been 'encouraged by the robustness of our product portfolio',' chief excutive Peter Butterfield said in AGM speech notes.
'We are now beginning to see a return in consumer confidence starting in China, a key market for Alliance, and we continue to anticipate that trading will be weighted to the second half of the year,' Betterfield said.
'Our supply chain remains robust and we have not experienced any significant supply disruption due to Covid-19.'
'With a strong balance sheet and significant covenant headroom, the board is confident that the group is well placed to respond to increasing demand as local lockdown measures are eased.'
'We look forward to providing an update on our first half trading performance and full year outlook in mid July 2020 in our scheduled half year trading update.'
At 1:52pm: [LON:APH] Alliance Pharma PLC share price was +1.05p at 74.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: