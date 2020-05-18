StockMarketWire.com - Social video company Brave Bison said it had added four clients to its Youtube community.
They included World Dodgeball Federation, IMVBox, Media Star Maker and ViralPress.
'The partnerships created are based on Brave Bison's proven success within a wide range of categories and are expected to strengthen the company's overall portfolio,' the company said.
At 1:58pm: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was +0.15p at 1.3p
