StockMarketWire.com - Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust posted a negative first-half performance that underperformed its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return for the six months through March was negative 6.0%.
The MSCI ACWI/Healthcare Index returned positive 0.3% over the same time period.
Chairman Lisa Arnold said the healthcare sector did well against the overall market when the Covid-19 crisis hit.
However, a sudden dash for liquidity and defensive positioning was very challenging to navigate in the late weeks of the half year, she added.
'This caused a marked drag on performance in March, dominating the half-year performance numbers,' Arnold said.
'We however remain confident that healthcare remains an area which we believe should continue to offer great growth opportunities as we weather and look beyond this current phase of the crisis.'
At 2:27pm: [LON:PCGH] Polar Capital Global Healthcare Grwth Inc Tr PLC share price was +8p at 250p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: