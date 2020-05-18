StockMarketWire.com - Cancer treatment and vaccine delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it was filing ongoing patent applications in seven territories for its Nuvec technology.
The company had last November filed a cooperation treaty patent application for improvements made to the manufacturing process for its Nuvec system.
It was now required to make specific applications in the territories in which it wished to gain patent protection.
Application were were being filed in Europe, including the UK, the US, Japan, India, Australia, Canada and China.
The additional applications, if successful, claimed priority from the company's UK patent application number 1718817.8.
At 2:34pm: (LON:N4P) N4 Pharma Plc Ord 0.4p share price was +0.25p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: