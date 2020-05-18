StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery technology company Midatech Pharma said it had raised £4.3m combined from a UK share placing and separate issue of American depository shares.
New shares in £1.8m placing were issued at 27p each, representing a 35% discount to their closing price on Friday.
The funds would back the continued clinical programme of MTX110, the company's product for DIPG and potentially other paediatric brain cancers.
It would also fund the development of an internal pipeline of Q-Sphera formulations for partnering and general corporate needs.
At 2:54pm: [LON:MTPH] Midatech Pharma Plc share price was -12p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
