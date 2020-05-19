Interim Result
20/05/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
21/05/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
22/05/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
22/05/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
04/06/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
Final Result
20/05/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
25/05/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
01/06/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
02/06/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
03/06/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
04/06/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
04/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
AGM / EGM
20/05/2020 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
20/05/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)
20/05/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2020 Path Investments Plc (PATH)
20/05/2020 Pharos Energy Plc (PHAR)
20/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
20/05/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
20/05/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
20/05/2020 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)
21/05/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
21/05/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
21/05/2020 Yu Group Plc (YU.)
21/05/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
21/05/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
21/05/2020 CATCo Reinsurance Opps Fund Ltd (CAT)
21/05/2020 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
21/05/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
21/05/2020 Energean Oil & Gas PLC (ENOG)
21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/05/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
21/05/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
21/05/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
21/05/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
22/05/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)
22/05/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
22/05/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
22/05/2020 SDX Energy Inc. (SDX)
22/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
26/05/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
26/05/2020 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
26/05/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
26/05/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
26/05/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
26/05/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
26/05/2020 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
26/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
26/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
26/05/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
26/05/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
26/05/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)
27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)
27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)
27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)
27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)
28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)
28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
29/05/2020 TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (PBLT)
29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
29/05/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
29/05/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
01/06/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
02/06/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
02/06/2020 e-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
03/06/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)
03/06/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
03/06/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
03/06/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)
03/06/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
04/06/2020 Compagnie De St-Gobain (COD)
04/06/2020 Calisen Plc Ord Gbp0.01 Wi (CLSN)
04/06/2020 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc (GHG)
04/06/2020 Georgia Capital Plc (CGEO)
04/06/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)
05/06/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc (NOG)
11/06/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)
11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
17/06/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)
18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
19/06/2020 JKX Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
Ex-Dividend
21/05/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
21/05/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
21/05/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
21/05/2020 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (ELLA)
21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/05/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
21/05/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
21/05/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
21/05/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/05/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
21/05/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
21/05/2020 Science Group (SAG)
21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
21/05/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
21/05/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)
28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)
28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)
28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)
28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)
28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)
28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)
28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)
01/06/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
01/06/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)
03/06/2020 Cnooc Ltd Cnooc Sponsored Adr Representing 100 Ord (0A2C)
04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
04/06/2020 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc (RMDL)
04/06/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)
04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSC)
04/06/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSC)
04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
04/06/2020 Bank Of America Corp Bank Of America Ord Shs (0Q16)
04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)
04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)
04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)
04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
04/06/2020 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
04/06/2020 Foresight Technology Vct Plc (FTV)
04/06/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
04/06/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
04/06/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
04/06/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)
04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)
11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group Plc (ORCH)
11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/06/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL)
11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (42CL)
18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)
18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
