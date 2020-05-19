StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor The Renewable Energy Group said it would launch a share issue to pay down debt and fund potential acquisition opportunities.
New shares in the company would be issued at 120p per share, representing a 5.8% discount to their closing price on Monday.
TRIG did not specify how much money it wished to raise from the issue.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
