StockMarketWire.com - Technology supplier to the gambling and broadcast industries Quixant said positive signs of recovery were starting to show in gambling markets after demand slumped due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
The company said the global gambling industry remained largely closed down.
'Positive signs of recovery are starting to show and from week commencing 11 May, we started to see the first reopening of venues in the US and robust attendance from players,' it added.
It also said that its Densitron business was performing well, with healthy demand for its products in a range of sectors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: