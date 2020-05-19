StockMarketWire.com - Israel-focused gem producer Shefa Gems said a number of convertible loan holders had agreed to switch loans worth £1.12m into shares in the company at a substantial premium to the current share price.
Shefa Gema said that the remaining noteholders, David Ben David and Gershon Fraenkel, also intended to convert their convertible loan notes into shares next week.
'We are incredibly grateful to our loan holders for their confidence in our company and our mission,' chief executive Vered Toledo said.
'The conversion of the loans into ordinary shares during the current global crisis is the most profound demonstration of confidence by our shareholders.'
At 8:01am: [LON:SEFA] Shefa Yamim Ltd share price was +0.5p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
