StockMarketWire.com - Sales, marketing and support services group DCC reported a fall in profit as revenue slipped on lower oil prices.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £311m from £327m on-year as revenue decreased by 3.1% to £14.8bn, primarily driven by lower oil prices.
It was a 'strong performance for the year with all divisions delivering growth, notwithstanding the challenging market conditions experienced during the year including Brexit uncertainty and the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend of 95.79p a share, a 2.6% increase on the prior year, taking the total dividend for the year to 145.27p per share, up 5.0%.
At 8:24am: [LON:DCC] Dcc PLC share price was +240p at 6224p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: