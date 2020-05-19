StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Antofagasta cut its proposed final dividend in an effort to converse cash, citing heightened uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it had decided it would be prudent to conserve cash by revising its 2019 final dividend recommendation to 7.1 cents per ordinary share, representing a reduction of 16.3 cents per share from the previous recommendation.
The total dividend payment for 2019 would be 17.8 cents per share, which amounted to $175.5m, equal to a 35% pay-out of net earnings and in-line with Antofagasta's dividend policy.
At 8:29am: [LON:ANTO] Antofagasta PLC share price was -30.9p at 824.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
