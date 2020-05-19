StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Summerway Capital posted a small net loss of £86.7k for the six months through February, which it said reflected operating expenses offsetting finance income.
As at 29 February, Summerway said it held £5.5m in cash.
'As countries across the world struggle to come to terms with the impact of Coivd-19, we remain committed to identifying and evaluating potential investment opportunities in the evolving new world economy,' chairman Alexander Anton said.
'I hope to report positive progress in the next few months.'
At 8:58am: [LON:SWC] share price was -1p at 96.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
