Aerospace and defence company Babcock said its Italian subsidiary was unsuccessful in its first instance appeal against a decision by the Italian Competition Authority to impose a fine related to publicly available tariff list dating back to 2001.
Italy fined the company €51m, and also imposed fines on seven other companies, in respect of this publicly available tariff list produced by a trade association of which BMCS Italy was a member.
Babcock Mission Critical Services Italia(BMCS) said it would now consider its position in respect of a further appeal.
'BMCS Italy does not understand the basis of this decision, given that the tariff list did not apply to any of the services provided by BMCS Italy and was not relevant to BMCS Italy's activities,' the company said.
