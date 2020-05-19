StockMarketWire.com - Falklands focused Rockhopper Exploration said it had reduced its headcount and transitioned certain roles to part-time as it attempted to weather a sharply lower oil price environment.
The company said it had also made a permanent reduction to executive director base remuneration. It did not specify how many roles had been cut.
Head office costs would be reduced by relocating the company's head office outside of London.
'It is very important that Rockhopper maintains its balance sheet strength against the current volatile and challenging macro backdrop,' chairman Keith Lough said.
