StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Energean Oil & Gas said it had agreed with Neptune Energy to terminate the agreement for the latter to acquire Edison E&P's UK and Norwegian subsidiaries from Energean.
The company said it was in talks with Neptune Energy to amend the deal to exclude the Norwegian subsidiary of Edison from the transaction.
Neptune Energy would pay a $5m termination fee to Energean.
At 9:34am: [LON:ENOG] Energean Oil Gas PLC share price was -12p at 578p
