StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors and energy management systems company CAP-XX said it expected to report wider losses as revenue growth in the second half of the year was impacted by a delay in supercapacitor shipments owing to the Covid-19 impact.
For the financial year ending 30 June 2020, the company said it expected to report an adjusted earnings loss (LBITDA) of approximately A$2.0m from a loss of A$1.6m on-year, with revenue up 15% to about A$3.7m.
The current sales order book for the underlying CAP-XX product lines was greater than twice the level at the same point last year, driven by the medical, security and telecommunication market segments.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, international shipping schedules had been 'greatly' reduced, leading to delays in the third and final shipment leaving Kobe port in Japan, the company said.
'Overall, the board now believes that the completion of the transfer of Murata's manufacturing assets will be delayed by up to three months.'
'The board is confident that the successful retention of these (Murata) customers will happen largely as expected. However, many of these new customers are reporting high current levels of inventory,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:CPX] CAPXX Ltd share price was -0.05p at 3.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: