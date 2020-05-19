StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Beazley said had it had raised $300m through a discounted equity fundraise.
The company palced 78,514,505 shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately £247m (approximately $300m) at a price of 315 pence, representing a discount of 4.9% to the closing share price of 331.4p on 18 May 2020.
At 9:57am: [LON:BEZ] Beazley PLC share price was +32.7p at 364.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
