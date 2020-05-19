StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      203.45       +8.13%
Dcc                                     6295.00       +5.20%
Easyjet                                  574.30       +4.12%
Melrose Industries                        97.74       +3.98%
British Land Company                     356.80       +2.65%
Imperial Brands                         1563.50       -5.41%
Antofagasta                              826.60       -3.37%
Fresnillo                                780.20       -3.08%
Sse                                     1251.25       -2.63%
Compass Group                           1124.25       -2.54%

FTSE 250
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       63.55       +9.76%
Micro Focus International                459.95       +8.99%
Beazley                                  360.80       +8.87%
Hyve Group                                14.19       +8.49%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1142.50       +7.28%
Greencore Group                          144.00       -4.70%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group      122.50       -3.85%
Petropavlovsk                             25.25       -3.63%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                128.30       -3.24%
National Express Group                   205.70       -2.51%

FTSE 350
AIM
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      +28.57%
Futura Medical                            16.85      +20.36%
Collagen Solutions                         3.00      +20.00%
Shefa Yamim                                3.00      +20.00%
Hardide                                   31.50      +18.87%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.80      -16.28%
Gfinity                                    1.40      -12.50%
Egdon Resources                            1.65      -10.81%
Kibo Mining                                0.23      -10.00%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    6.12       -9.26%

Overall Market
