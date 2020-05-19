StockMarketWire.com - Hardide, the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, repoted narrower losses as revenue and margins increased.
For the six-month period ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £347K from £657K on-year as revenue rose 29% to £3.02m.
Gross margin climbed to 55% from 45% as a result of a stronger product mix, the company said.
'Our order book going into the second half was strong and trading has started well and has not been significantly affected so far by the disruptive effects of Covid-19,' the company said.
At 10:05am: [LON:HDD] Hardide PLC share price was +5p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
