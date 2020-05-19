StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      209.65      +11.43%
Dcc                                     6298.00       +5.25%
Easyjet                                  576.80       +4.57%
Land Securities Group                    574.10       +3.97%
British Land Company                     359.95       +3.55%
Imperial Brands                         1536.50       -7.05%
Compass Group                           1099.75       -4.66%
Sse                                     1240.25       -3.48%
Polymetal International                 1668.75       -2.92%
Antofagasta                              830.40       -2.92%

FTSE 250
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1182.50      +11.03%
Beazley                                  365.00      +10.14%
Hyve Group                                14.38       +9.94%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       63.20       +9.15%
Micro Focus International                457.50       +8.41%
Petropavlovsk                             24.95       -4.77%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                128.30       -3.24%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group      123.30       -3.22%
Scottish Investment Trust                750.00       -2.98%
Greencore Group                          147.55       -2.35%

FTSE 350
International Consolidated Airlines      209.65      +11.43%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1182.50      +11.03%
Beazley                                  365.00      +10.14%
Hyve Group                                14.38       +9.94%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       63.20       +9.15%
Imperial Brands                         1536.50       -7.05%
Petropavlovsk                             24.95       -4.77%
Compass Group                           1099.75       -4.66%
Sse                                     1240.25       -3.48%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                128.30       -3.24%

AIM
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.13      +23.81%
Coro Energy  Ord 0.1p                      0.42      +21.43%
Dart Group                               567.00      +21.41%
Collagen Solutions                         3.00      +20.00%
Shefa Yamim                                3.00      +20.00%
First Derivatives                       2557.50      -11.20%
Xtract Resources                           1.20      -11.11%
Gfinity                                    1.43      -10.94%
Egdon Resources                            1.65      -10.81%
Kibo Mining                                0.23      -10.00%

Overall Market
