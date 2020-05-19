FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 209.65 +11.43% Dcc 6298.00 +5.25% Easyjet 576.80 +4.57% Land Securities Group 574.10 +3.97% British Land Company 359.95 +3.55% Imperial Brands 1536.50 -7.05% Compass Group 1099.75 -4.66% Sse 1240.25 -3.48% Polymetal International 1668.75 -2.92% Antofagasta 830.40 -2.92% FTSE 250 Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1182.50 +11.03% Beazley 365.00 +10.14% Hyve Group 14.38 +9.94% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 63.20 +9.15% Micro Focus International 457.50 +8.41% Petropavlovsk 24.95 -4.77% Apax Global Alpha Limited 128.30 -3.24% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 123.30 -3.22% Scottish Investment Trust 750.00 -2.98% Greencore Group 147.55 -2.35% FTSE 350 International Consolidated Airlines 209.65 +11.43% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1182.50 +11.03% Beazley 365.00 +10.14% Hyve Group 14.38 +9.94% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 63.20 +9.15% Imperial Brands 1536.50 -7.05% Petropavlovsk 24.95 -4.77% Compass Group 1099.75 -4.66% Sse 1240.25 -3.48% Apax Global Alpha Limited 128.30 -3.24% AIM Mosman Oil And Gas 0.13 +23.81% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.42 +21.43% Dart Group 567.00 +21.41% Collagen Solutions 3.00 +20.00% Shefa Yamim 3.00 +20.00% First Derivatives 2557.50 -11.20% Xtract Resources 1.20 -11.11% Gfinity 1.43 -10.94% Egdon Resources 1.65 -10.81% Kibo Mining 0.23 -10.00% Overall Market Mosman Oil And Gas 0.13 +23.81% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.42 +21.43% Dart Group 567.00 +21.41% Collagen Solutions 3.00 +20.00% Shefa Yamim 3.00 +20.00% First Derivatives 2557.50 -11.20% Xtract Resources 1.20 -11.11% Gfinity 1.43 -10.94% Egdon Resources 1.65 -10.81% Kibo Mining 0.23 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
